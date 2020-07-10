Outdoor markets in Douglas are back. The first one is being held on Saturday July 11, after which the markets will take place on the second Saturday of each month until October.

As in previous years the markets will be in Strand Street and Regent Street, in the vicinity of Isle of Man Bank, and will run from 10am to 5pm.

Stall holder Viv Edge said: ‘I’m really excited that markets are up and running again in the capital. All of us have been looking forward to the day when we can get back to showcasing a whole range of great locally made gifts and welcoming customers back to our stalls.’

Douglas town centre manager Oliver Cheshire with stall holder Kerry Lindsay of Tiggy Boo Jewellery

Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘I’m sure there’s plenty of pent-up post-lockdown demand to go shopping. There’ll be all kinds of fantastic local crafts and BreizhVannin Creperie will be selling their irresistible sweet and savoury crepes.

‘With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions the time is right to do all we can to support local traders and give a boost to the Douglas visitor experience.’

Stalls lined up for the first market include: