There will be a whole host of free attractions at Douglas Borough Council’s Noble’s Park Fun Day, sponsored by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company on Saturday August 1.

A wide range of free entertainment will be on offer: from face painting to family races, dance displays to open mic sessions - even opportunities to get up close and personal with reptiles - along with bouncy castles, live music, games, food, car boot and charity stalls and much more.

In support of the Council’s pledge to reduce the environmental impact of its operations as set out in its Corporate Plan and its status as a UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man partner, visitors will be encouraged to use the recycling stations positioned around the event area, balloons will be prohibited and stall holders encouraged not to use single-use plastics. Additionally, members of the Council’s Waste Services team will be on hand to advise on recycling and offer information on its kerbside collection service.

Entry to Noble’s Park will be via the police headquarters access road. There will be no entry to the park from the St Ninian’s Road entrance.