On behalf of the Council, His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP, has paid tribute to those who died in the Summerland fire disaster on the evening of August 2, 1973.

At a short service of remembrance in the Kaye Memorial Garden held on Sunday August 2, His Worship was joined by Council Members and representatives from the emergency services.

Prayers were led by Monsignor John Devine while, before laying a wreath on behalf of the Council, His Worship spoke of ‘the terrible event’ which continued to haunt many who were involved in the disaster that claimed 50 lives. He continued: ‘It is right to remember the dead, and that is why Douglas Borough Council placed this memorial here, to enable everyone to see that those whose lives were tragically cut short that night are remembered.'

The service concluded with the Leader of the Council Councillor David Christian MBE JP laying a wreath on behalf of one of the survivors of the tragedy and a regular service attendee Mrs Ruth McQuillan-Wilson who was unable to travel to the Island this year due to the prevailing travel restrictions and poor health. Councillor Christian read out a message from her – one of the ‘children of Summerland’ - in which she referred to the ‘beautiful memorial’ the Council erected which had ‘brought comfort and closure’ to many. She went on to say: ‘This lovely garden and the sincere and compassionate way the tragedy at Summerland has been remembered by Douglas Borough Council cannot be commended highly enough’.