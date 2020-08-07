Fair weather and a host of free attractions combined to make Noble’s Park fun day a hit with the crowds.

Charlie Joyce, five

Organised by Douglas Borough Council and sponsored by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company the event, held on Saturday August 1, provided an opportunity for the Mayor and Mayoress of Douglas, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP and Mrs Angela Joughin, to mingle with the crowds and meet the many suppliers and traders who, along with Council Members and officers, contributed to the day’s success.

Dance displays, open mic sessions, face painting, live music and fundraising charity stalls were just some of the attractions on offer. Regeneration and Community Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts said: ‘The event was an unqualified success, thanks to the hard work of so many individuals and organisations all determined to put on a great family day out. It’s fair to say that the fun day was especially welcome this year, after the restrictions that were wisely put in place to contain the impact of COVID-19.

The Mayor and Mayoress with 3 FM's Matt Fletcher and Manx Telecom's Jaico Garcia

‘The Council is grateful to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for their continued sponsorship of the fun day and also to the people of the Isle of Man for supporting the event so enthusiastically and, in doing so, showing that life is returning to normal.’

David Hoskinson from the Rotary Club of Douglas with the Mayor and Mayoress

Penny Joyce, 4

Lukas Brown, five

Beach Buddies' Bill Dale

One World Centre's Wendy Shimmin

Rachael and Dave Watling with Alfie, 10 months

Rachael Buttery with twins Aalin and Blae, two and Olivia, 11

Councillors Janet Thommeny, Betty Quirk, Raina Chatel, Helen Callow and Stephen Pitts