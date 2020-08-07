You are here:Home > News > Council News > Council's Fun Day proves a hit with the crowds

Council's Fun Day proves a hit with the crowds

Friday, 07 August 2020 06:26

Fair weather and a host of free attractions combined to make Noble’s Park fun day a hit with the crowds.

50195684477 c9563084dd wCharlie Joyce, five

 

Organised by Douglas Borough Council and sponsored by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company the event, held on Saturday August 1, provided an opportunity for the Mayor and Mayoress of Douglas, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP and Mrs Angela Joughin, to mingle with the crowds and meet the many suppliers and traders who, along with Council Members and officers, contributed to the day’s success.

 

Dance displays, open mic sessions, face painting, live music and fundraising charity stalls were just some of the attractions on offer. Regeneration and Community Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts said: ‘The event was an unqualified success, thanks to the hard work of so many individuals and organisations all determined to put on a great family day out. It’s fair to say that the fun day was especially welcome this year, after the restrictions that were wisely put in place to contain the impact of COVID-19.

 

50194891273 1c3376550e wThe Mayor and Mayoress with 3 FM's Matt Fletcher and Manx Telecom's Jaico Garcia

 

‘The Council is grateful to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for their continued sponsorship of the fun day and also to the people of the Isle of Man for supporting the event so enthusiastically and, in doing so, showing that life is returning to normal.’

 

50195436476 28d4f07ff1 cDavid Hoskinson from the Rotary Club of Douglas with the Mayor and Mayoress

 

 50194875873 da80c88fa7 wPenny Joyce, 4

 

50195422116 d3a5701bdd wLukas Brown, five

 

50194890673 7f76d9ffaf wBeach Buddies' Bill Dale

 

50195436301 794fc03f0f wOne World Centre's Wendy Shimmin

 

50195421661 7f4f4b8a53 cRachael and Dave Watling with Alfie, 10 months

 

50195683707 f0c1cf0ae8 cRachael Buttery with twins Aalin and Blae, two and Olivia, 11

 

50194891743 d8f3470f46 wCouncillors Janet Thommeny, Betty Quirk, Raina Chatel, Helen Callow and Stephen Pitts

 

 

50195421341 bf29d1f594 c

 

 

 

 

