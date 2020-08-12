Heroes on the Water Isle of Man and Housing Matters will continue as charities nominated by the Mayoress of Douglas Mrs Angela Joughin for the 2020-21 municipal year.

The two charities were first chosen by the Mayoress for her 2019-20 appeal, which raised £15,700, with both charities receiving £7000 each. In addition, the Friends of Noble’s Hospital received £500 and donations of £200 were awarded to Dot’s Dream Foundation, Ellan Vannin Home, Huntington’s Disease IOM, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Isle of Man, Isle of Man Foodbank and Relay For Life Isle of Man.

Owing to the COVID-19 health emergency a formal cheque presentation to Heroes on the Water and Housing Matter had to be delayed until Friday August 7th, when the Mayoress took the opportunity to confirm the two charities would continue to be supported until her term of office ended in May 2021.

Addressing representatives of the charities, Members of the Council and her fundraising committee the Mayoress said the success of the campaign had been down to ‘a real effort’. She continued: ‘The committee’s tireless enthusiasm, wealth of ideas and unfailing support at so many events have not only helped to put the “fun” into “fundraising” but also meant that we were able to contribute to the sterling work being achieved by these very deserving local causes.

‘It was sad that the coronavirus brought our charity appeal activities to an abrupt halt but now we’re going to keep on going and fundraise for these two charities helping to transform people’s lives.’