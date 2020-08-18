The Council marked the 75th anniversary of VJ with a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday August 15 presided over by His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP.

His Worship was joined by Members of the Council at the war memorial in Hilary Park, Douglas where prayers were led by Monsignor John Devine.

Before laying a wreath on behalf of the Council His Worship said: ‘As we gather to lay this wreath to commemorate the cessation of hostilities at the end of the Second World War in 1945, 75 years ago, we remember the sacrifice of all those who gave their lives during that awful conflict, those who were injured, and those close to them whose lives were changed forever.

‘And we have come to appreciate that, although conflict still rages around the globe, we of our generation have never had to face anything on that scale. And hopefully we never will have to face anything like it.

‘We are, indeed, fortunate that the sacrifices of those who have gone before have opened the eyes of nations to the horrors of mass conflict. Which is why after the Last Post we will pause to remember in silence and gratitude the sacrifice of so many, and the contributions they made to our own and future generations.’