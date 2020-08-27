This Bank Holiday Saturday, August 29, promises to be a super day out for all the family when the SuperManx Town Fair takes place in the heart of Douglas from 11am to 4pm.

Supported by the Tevir Group and organised by Douglas Town Centre Management, the event will be spread over two locations: Villiers Square will be the setting for on-stage live music and free rides for children, while Strand Street and Regent Street will host a food and craft market, showcasing all that’s finest in Manx gift ideas and produce.

Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘Experience has shown that food and craft markets are always really well attended and feedback from stall holders is unfailingly positive, and then there’s the added attraction of live entertainment and free rides, so Douglas Borough Council is delighted that the Tevir Group has generously agreed to support the fair. The company has been right behind the event from day one and very accommodating in allowing us to use of Villiers Square, a wonderful underused space right in the centre of town. All in all, this coming Saturday promises to be a great day out in Douglas and a real highlight of the Island’s special four-day Bank Holiday.’