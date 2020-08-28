Refuse collection:

Please note that for Friday 28 August there will not be any change to the usual Friday refuse collection service. So please make sure that your wheelie bin is out for collection on Thursday evening as normal.

However, for the Bank Holiday Monday 31 August - if your normal refuse collection day is a Monday, that will now be collected on Saturday 29 August instead. So please put your wheelie bin out ready for collection on the Friday evening.

Kerbside collection service:

Douglas Kerbside Recycle Service – Bank Holiday Friday 28 August

Please note that even though Friday 28 August is a Bank Holiday that the kerbside collection service will be going ahead and will be collecting boxes from Round 5 customers, so please leave your boxes out ready for collection by 8.00 am.

Note that if you do need any additional boxes, bags or covers, these can be ordered by e-mailing::refuse@douglas.gov.im or telephoning 696445.