On behalf of the Council, on Friday September 3 2020 His Worship the Mayor Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP raised the Red Ensign outside Douglas Town Hall to honour the men and women who kept the British Isles during both World Wars and celebrate the work of modern-day merchant seafarers.

For the fifth year in succession Seafarers UK led the campaign to fly the Red Ensign, the UK Merchant Navy’s official flag – on civic buildings and landmark flagpoles, with more than 1000 locations taking part.

His Worship took the opportunity to read out a message of support from HRH The Earl of Wessex ‘to remember the sacrifices, salute the courage and support the future of the often unsung personnel of our Merchant Navy’.