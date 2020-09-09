The Card Factory in Strand Street, Douglas, was officially opened by His Worship the Mayor Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP on Wednesday, September 9 at 10am.

The Mayor with SandpiperCI brand director Caroline Slowey-Dickinson and sales team members after the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Card Factory in Strand Street Douglas

The store, which was previously in the Strand Centre, now occupies the former Shoe Zone at 1 – 3 Strand Street.

Card Factory is operated as a franchise by SandpiperCI whose brand director Caroline Slowey-Dickinson joined His Worship in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said: ‘It was a great opening and an honour to have the Mayor, who was extremely helpful, with us to open our new Card Factory. We’re looking to grow our franchise presence in the island and in October will launching an iQ Apple Authorised Premium Reseller outlet - an Apple store - in Douglas, an investment that’s very much a vote of confidence in the Isle of Man.’