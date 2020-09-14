A treasure hunt in aid of the Mayoress's charity appeal has raised £200 for the Mayoress's nominated charities for the 2020-21 civic year: Heroes on the Water Isle of Man and Housing Matters.
A treasure hunt in aid of the Mayoress's charity appeal has raised £200 for the Mayoress's nominated charities for the 2020-21 civic year: Heroes on the Water Isle of Man and Housing Matters.
Treasure hunt boosts charity appeal
Mayor extends greetings to Card Factory
Mayor acknowledges local businesses' COVID-19 support
Council flies Red Ensign to honour Merchant Navy
Refuse and kerbside collection Information: Bank Holiday Weekend Friday 28 August and Monday 31 August
Council promises 'super Saturday' at SuperManx Town Fair
Council commemorates 75th anniversary of VJ Day
Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress formally appointed
Charities confirmed for 2020-21 Mayoress's charity appeal
Council's Fun Day proves a hit with the crowds
Council to hand back management of Chester Street and Drumgold Street car parks
Council pays tribute to Summerland fire disaster victims
Free fun for all at Noble's Park Fun Day
Libraries promise young readers a 'silly summer'
Markets return to Douglas town centre
Cycling in Strand Street, Castle Street and Duke Street contravenes Douglas General Byelaws, Council reminds cyclists
Noble's Park fun day to take place Saturday August 1
HBNL fully operational again
Noble's Park Splashzone: Council supporting 'hosepipe ban'
76th anniversary of D-Day commemorated