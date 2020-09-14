You are here:Home > News > Council News > Treasure hunt boosts charity appeal

Treasure hunt boosts charity appeal

Monday, 14 September 2020 10:38

A treasure hunt in aid of the Mayoress's charity appeal has raised £200 for the Mayoress's nominated charities for the 2020-21 civic year: Heroes on the Water Isle of Man and Housing Matters

 

1ActionDBC-005 Medium

 

1HWMDBC-007 Medium

 

1CTTEDBC-008 Medium

 

1StairsDBC-017 Medium

Published in Council News
back to top