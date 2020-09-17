An election of two Members to Douglas Borough Council to represent Derby Ward will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The successful candidates will join Councillor Andrew Bentley in serving the Ward.

Interested parties are advised that the vacancies are for serving only until May 1, 2021, the date to which the term of office for current Members was extended to accommodate the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year.

After May 1, 2021 Derby Ward will cease to exist and its constituent polling districts distributed between Douglas East and Douglas Central, following Tynwald approval in April 2019 for the reduction in the number of Wards from six to four to bring them in line with the House of Keys’ constituencies.

Forms of Nomination are available from Douglas Town Hall, Ridgeway Street, Douglas and must be submitted by the deadline of 5pm on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Copies of the Local Elections Act 1986, the Local Election Rules 2003 (as amended) and the Local Elections (Absent Voters) Regulations 2008 (as amended) are available from the Tynwald Library, Legislative Buildings, Finch Road, Douglas and from the Department of Infrastructure’s website.