Joint councillor and MHK political surgeries are to resume on Saturday September 26.

The surgeries will be held at the Henry Bloom Noble Library in Duke Street, Douglas from 11am to 1pm when members of the public are invited to air their views and discuss the matters of the day with members of local and central government.

On Saturday, September 26 Councillor Natalie Byron and COuncillor Raina Chatel will be joined by Clare Barber, MHK.

Surgeries are normally held on the last Saturday of the month. Future dates for 2020 are October 31 and November 28.