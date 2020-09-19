Douglas gardeners’ efforts to make the town a greener, more colourful place have been recognised in the Douglas in Bloom 2020 contest organised by Douglas Borough Council.

At a prize presentation at the Talk of the Town restaurant in Noble’s Park, Regeneration and Community Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts thanked entrants for their contributions, the Park Service team for their year-round hard work and the sponsors - Talk of the Town restaurant, Strand Group, Shoprite Group, Logistics Training Services, Watson Nurseries and Sadlers - for their continued support. He also took the opportunity to urge wider participation and issued a call to action to schools in the borough to take part.

Prizes were announced by assistant head of parks Graham Newsome and presented by the Mayor and Mayoress of Douglas, Councillor Jonathan Joughin and Mrs Angela Joughin.

The annual competition offers opportunities for all kinds of green spaces to be recognised, from patios to allotments, large gardens to commercial premises.

First place winners were: