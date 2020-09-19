Douglas gardeners’ efforts to make the town a greener, more colourful place have been recognised in the Douglas in Bloom 2020 contest organised by Douglas Borough Council.
At a prize presentation at the Talk of the Town restaurant in Noble’s Park, Regeneration and Community Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts thanked entrants for their contributions, the Park Service team for their year-round hard work and the sponsors - Talk of the Town restaurant, Strand Group, Shoprite Group, Logistics Training Services, Watson Nurseries and Sadlers - for their continued support. He also took the opportunity to urge wider participation and issued a call to action to schools in the borough to take part.
Prizes were announced by assistant head of parks Graham Newsome and presented by the Mayor and Mayoress of Douglas, Councillor Jonathan Joughin and Mrs Angela Joughin.
The annual competition offers opportunities for all kinds of green spaces to be recognised, from patios to allotments, large gardens to commercial premises.
First place winners were:
- Hotel/Guesthouse without Garden - Trevelyan Hotel
- Private House with Garden - Paul Davies
- Business Premises - Brunswick Gardens
- Public/Community Gardens - Ballacottier Primary School
- Best Residential Area - Saddle Mews Village
- Best Douglas Council Property (House or Flat) - Marion Craine
- Conservation, Wildlife and Biodiversity - Ellan Vannin Home
- Secret Garden - Eric Quine
- Most Improved Allotment - Plot 53 – Graham Coates
- Most Productive Allotment - Plot 3B – Anna Fargher
- Most Imaginative Floral Display - Ballacottier Primary School