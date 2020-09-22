Did you know that this week is National Recycle Week and what do you think the impact will be if recycling doesn’t happen?

From Monday 21 September to Sunday 27 September we're joining forces with the UK annual event that aims to raise awareness of the benefits of recycling.

In support, the Pulrose power station is being turned green.

Take a minute to think how you can be part of the solution. Recycle at home or work; remember that tins cans and glass don’t burn so don’t just place them in the bin. Your newspapers, magazines and white card can be recycled back into more paper and brown cardboard can be recycled too.

To find out more visit wrap.org.ukand recyclenow.im.