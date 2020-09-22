A poll for the election of two members of Douglas Borough Council to represent Derby Ward will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The candidates nominated are:

Alan Charles Buck, 10 Eaton Court, Palace Road, Douglas. (Retired). Proposer: Amanda Jane Griffin. Seconder: Breeshey Jennings.

Samuel James Hamer. 2 Raphael Road, Douglas. (Programmer and activist). Proposer: Sophie Reynolds. Seconder: Liam Reynolds.

Amanda Jane Walker. 15 Hilary Park, Douglas. (Retired school teacher). Proposer: Philip Richard Craine. Seconder Antony Whittaker.

Devon Watson. 32, Derby Road, Douglas. (Community organiser). Proposer: Vanessa Edwards. Seconder: Jordan Watson,.

Voting will open at 8am and close at 10pm. (Polling stations to be confirmed).