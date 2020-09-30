The Council has had to take the difficult decision to cancel this year’s fireworks display’, the Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee Councillor Stephen Pitts has said.

Councillor Pitts continued: ‘Despite the Committee’s and officers’ persistent efforts it has not proved possible to arrive at an acceptable solution for staging the display, given the current Douglas promenade redevelopment work.

‘The Council understands this decision will be met with disappointment. Alternative locations were considered at length, but none proved suitable in terms of public safety and accessibility, which are paramount for an event of this size and scale, nor could they provide the level of spectacle and quality of display for which the event is well known across the Island.

‘The Council sincerely hopes to be able to hold the display in 2021 and to enjoy the continued partnership with Celton Manx, which has generously supported the event for nine successive years.’

Celton Manx executive director Bill Mummery said: ‘As long-term sponsors of the Douglas fireworks display we recognise the challenges involved this year in attempting to safely deliver this major community event, which attracts crowds in their thousands. We therefore fully support the Council’s decision.’