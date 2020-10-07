Douglas Town Centre Management is inviting applications from charities wishing to hold street collections and flag days in Douglas town centre in 2021.

Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘These past few months the Council has made every effort to restore a sense of vibrancy to the town centre and street collections are an effective way for charities to gain heightened visibility and promote their work to a wider audience. There are so many local good causes working hard to deliver their services at a time when many people are having to review their charitable giving priorities, so public support is all the more vital.’

Under the Borough of Douglas General Byelaws 1991, 28 applications will be considered in any one year (not including emergency two-day street collections following a disaster appeal).

Douglas Borough Council will also consider applications for licences in non-town centre areas of Douglas on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and application forms search ‘Licensing’ at dtcm.im or click here.

The deadline for applications for 2021 is Friday November 6, 2020.

For more information contact Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire, ocheshire@douglas.gov.im.