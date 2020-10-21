The Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP, will launch the Isle of Man 2020 Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal at 11am on Saturday, October 24.

In a change to previous years’ proceedings and to comply with the UK charity’s Covid-19 risk management guidelines, the launch will take place outside Douglas Town Hall. His Worship will be supported by a standard bearer, two cadets and a single piper in the short proceedings.

His Worship said: ‘The Isle of Man is fortunate to be one of the very few places in the British Isles where the impact of coronavirus is currently well contained. With this in mind, and in support of the “Every Poppy Counts” theme for this year’s appeal, the Legion’s biggest annual fundraising activity, I would urge everyone to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of the men and women of the Armed Forces by supporting this worthy campaign.’