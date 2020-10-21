The 2020 Douglas Borough Council Remembrance Sunday service will be held on Sunday November 8.

A parade will form at Duke Street at 9.15am and move off at 9.30am from Duke Street through Strand Street, Castle Street, Marina Road, St Thomas’ Walk, Market Street and Church Road Marina to St Thomas’ Church where, on arrival, the parade will file through the Finch Road entrance.

The church service will commence at 10.00am and be coordinated by Canon Philip Frear with the Archdeacon of the Isle of Man, the Ven Andrew Brown, offering prayers.

The service will end at 10.40am to allow time for those present to make their way to the War Memorial to observe the two minutes’ silence at 11am, which will be followed by the laying of wreaths.

Due to the Promenade Regeneration Works there will be no parade from the Church to the War Memorial.

The final parade will then form on the Promenade roadway alongside the War Memorial and proceed along the north-bound carriageway turning right on to Granville Street finishing at Duke Street. A salute by

His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP, will be taken along the route.

In the event of adverse weather either or both of the parades may be abandoned. The observance of the two minutes’ silence at the War Memorial will, however, proceed.

Road closures: Douglas Promenade from Mona Drive to the Sea Terminal roundabout will be closed to vehicular traffic between 10.30am and noon.