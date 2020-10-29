The Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP, launched the Isle of Man 2020 Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal on Saturday, October 24.

In a change to previous years’ proceedings and to comply with the UK charity’s Covid-19 risk management guidelines, the launch took place outside Douglas Town Hall, where His Worship was supported by a standard bearer, two cadets and a single piper in the short proceedings.

Ahead of raising the Royal British Legion 'Stop and Remember' flag His Worship said: 'As with so many aspects of our lives this year, Covid-19 has had an impact, so I welcome you to this rather different launch format for the 2020 Poppy Appeal.

I understand that, with the exception of London, there will be no official launches around the United Kingdom due to the continuing pandemic situation, so the Island is fortunate in being able to hold this short ceremony.

'Myself and my Mayoress, Angela – who, unfortunately could not be here today - are great supporters of the Royal British Legion and we wanted to do something to mark the occasion, so today’s flag-raising ceremony is our way of showing support for the tremendous work undertaken by the Legion, whenever and wherever it is needed.

I am sure you will all join me in the hope - despite the many, many difficulties that Covid-19 has brought in so many ways all around the world - that this year’s Poppy Appeal and the theme, "Every Poppy Counts", will be as successful as ever; and it is a great privilege for me to raise the Poppy flag.'