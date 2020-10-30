Douglas Town Centre Management is very concerned about the prophesised rise of the Zombie King and his legion of undead this Hop Tu Naa.

Despite the Tevir Group generously allowing researchers full access to Villiers Square, it appears there is nothing that can be done to stop the march of the undead leaving the square at 1PM on Saturday 31st October. It is anticipated that the zombie horde will stagger its way down Regent Street, into Strand Street, through the guarded and secure Strand Centre, out into Market Street then down through Guttery Gable before spreading fear and dread throughout the town centre.

To celebrate the Zombie King’s terrifying scourge over the people of Douglas, mini-monster minions will be throwing a disco at the Manx Legion where they will take part in games, meet Jinny the Witch and be taught the monster mash dance by her entourage of creepy helpers. Because of the wonderful response from those wanting to party with the infamous Jinny the Witch, the disco has already sold out - but those lucky enough to have claimed tickets will be in for a truly spooktacular evening!