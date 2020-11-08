If someone says to Dylan Walton: “You won’t be able to do that”…then he’ll do it.

Eight-year-old Dylan has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and periventricular leukomalacia (PVL), a type of brain injury that affects premature infants. Despite which, the Ballacottier School student walked to the summit of Snaefell in July and in September set out from the NSC in September on a marathon walk, all in aid of Hospice Isle of Man and Rebecca House.

Dylan with his parents Lisa and Jack Walton and sister Flo with the Mayor and Mayoress

To date Dylan has raised £28,188 and walked 19 miles.

His efforts were recognised in the 2020 Isle of Man Care awards, when he was presented with a certificate ‘for outstanding community spirit and raising money for local charities’. He has also been presented with a Little Piece of Hope Heroes of Mann award and is young ambassador for Hospice Isle of Man and Rebecca House.

Dylan with his Isle of Man Care award presented by the Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney and health minister David Ashford MHK

Dylan was joined by his parents, Lisa and Jack Walton and one-year-old sister Flo at Douglas Town Hall where the family met the Mayor and Mayoress of Douglas, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP and Mrs Angela Joughin.

Mr Walton explained: ‘We were driving on the Mountain Road one day when Dylan looked up at Snaefell and said: “I could walk up that mountain”…and he did. Nothing dissuades him and now he’s got his sights set on walking up Snowdon, which will take at least five hours.’

Unsurprisingly, for a young boy who loves camping in his back garden with his grandfather, his hero is former SAS member and survival expert Bear Grylls and Dylan already has his sights set on a similar career.