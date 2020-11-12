You are here:Home > News > Council News > Armistice Day 2020

Armistice Day 2020

Thursday, 12 November 2020 12:57

The Lieutenant Governor, Sir Richard Gozney and His Worship the Mayor of Douglas Councillor Jonathan Joughin paid their respects to the fallen on Armistice Day, Wednesday November 11, at Douglas war memorial.

 

1Line111120-DBC-024 Medium

 

 

1HE111120-DBC-045 Medium

 

1HWM111120-DBC-056 Medium

 

