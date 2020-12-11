Douglas Town Hall Reception

2020

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 21, 22 and 23 December – normal hours

Thursday 24 December – 8.45am to 4pm

Friday 25 December - closed

Monday and Tuesday 28 and 29 December - closed

Wednesday 30 December - normal hours

Thursday 31 December - 8.45 to 4pm.

2021

Friday 1 January – closed

Monday 4 January onwards – normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.45am – 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Finance and Housing Department Payments Counter

2020

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 21, 22, 23 and 24 December – normal hours

Friday 25 December - closed

Monday and Tuesday 28 and 29 December - closed

Wednesday and Thursday, 30 and 31 December - normal hours

2021

Friday 1 January - closed

Monday 4 January onwards- normal hours

Normal opening hours are 11am to 2.30pm Monday – Thursday; 9.30am to 2.30pm Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Housing Service

2020

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 21, 22 and 23 December - normal hours

Thursday 24 December - 8.45am to 4pm

Friday, 25 December - closed

Wednesday 30 December - normal hours

Thursday December 31 - 8.45am to 4pm

2021

Friday 1 January - closed

Monday 4 January onwards - normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.45am – 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Also see above for counter opening times for housing payments and queries.

Out of normal hours, in cases of serious emergency only, tenants may call 671100, or for central heating emergencies 696498.

Henry Bloom Noble Library

2020

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 21, 22 and 23 December - normal hours

Thursday 24 December - 10am to 4pm

Friday and Saturday 25 and 26 December - closed

Monday and Tuesday December 28 and 29 - closed

Wednesday 30 December - normal hours

Thursday 31 December - 10am to 4pm.

2021

Friday 1 January - closed

Saturday 2 January onwards - normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.30am to 5pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10am to 7pm Thursday; 9am to 4pm Saturday. Closed Sundays and public holidays.

Douglas Town Centre Management

2020

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 21, 22 and 23 December - normal hours

Thursday December 24 - 8.45am to 4pm

Friday 25 December - closed

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 28, 29, 30 and 31 December - closed

2021

Friday, 1 January - closed

Monday 4 January onwards - normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.45am to 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

Cemeteries

The Book of Remembrance, Borough Cemetery, Glencrutchery Road:

Open daily throughout the Christmas and New Year period, 8am – 3.50pm.

Cemetery Access - Borough Cemetery, Glencrutchery Road and Lawn Cemetery, Johnny Watterson Lane:

Open daily throughout the Christmas and New Year period, 8am to 3.50pm.

Borough Cemetery Office, Glencrutchery Road:

2020

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 21. 22. 23 and 24 December - normal hours

Friday 25 December – closed

Monday and Tuesday 28 and 29 December - closed

Wednesday and Thursday 30 and 31 December - normal hours

2021

Friday 1 January – closed

Monday 4 January onwards - normal hours

Normal office opening hours are 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday. Closed Saturdays; Sundays and public holidays.

Domestic Refuse Collection

2020

Monday,Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 21, 22, 23 and 24 December - normal collection

Friday 25 December - collection will be on Saturday 26 December

Monday 28 December - normal collection

Tuesday 29 December - normal collection

Wednesday 30 December - normal collection

Thursday 31 December - normal collection

2021

Friday 1 January - collection will be on Saturday 2 January

Monday 4 January onwards - normal collection

Kerbside Collection

2020

Friday 25 December - collection will be on Monday 21 December (Round 10)

Tuesday 29 December - normal collection (Round 2)

Wednesday 30 December - normal collection (Round 3)

Thursday 31 December - normal collection (Round 4)

2021

Friday 1 January - collection will be on Monday 4 January (Round 5)

Tuesday 5 January onwards - normal collection

Domestic recyclable waste can also be taken to the bring sites at the Grandstand, Shoprite in Victoria Road and Tesco.

All collections are as listed in the new calendar. Householders not in receipt of a calendar should telephone 696445.

Containers and bags containing only one type of material may be left out in addition to the kerbside boxes. No mixed contents please.

Eastern Civic Amenity Site

The site will be closed on 25 and 26 December 2020 and on 1 January 2021.

On all other days it will operate as normal between 8am and 4pm. (Last entry 15 minutes before)

Disposal of natural Christmas trees

PLEASE DON’T BIN OR DUMP YOUR NATURAL CHRISTMAS TREE.

On Saturday 9 January 2021 Douglas Borough Council will collect ‘FREE OF CHARGE’ natural Christmas trees from Douglas households at the following times and locations:

Noble’s Park (Grandstand car park)

9am – 9.45am

Governor’s Hill (adjacent to play area)

10am – 10.45am

Willaston (Snaefell Road – opposite shops)

11am – 11.45am

Farmhill (Stevenson’s Way)

12 noon – 12.45pm

Anagh Coar (car park)

1pm -1.45pm

Pulrose (shops)

2pm – 2.45pm

Central Promenade (walkway opposite Palace Hotel and Casino)

3pm – 3.45pm

Lord Street car park (adjacent to Barbary Coast)

4pm – 4.30pm

You may also deposit your Christmas tree for recycling at the civic amenity site at Middle River Industrial Estate, Douglas. Between 1 October and 31 March the site is open from 8am to 3:45pm seven days a week. The site will be closed on 25 and 26 December 2020 and on 1 January 2021.

Douglas Borough Council will re-use the chipped material on its parks and gardens and in Summerhill Glen.