The spectacular Midsummer Chronophage, designed by the world-renowned inventor, philanthropist and Santon resident, Dr John C Taylor OBE, (pictured below, centre) is now on display at the Isle of Man’s largest privately-owned bar and restaurant, 1886 in Regent Street.

The gold-plated clock, measuring 1.5 metres in diameter, was conceived, designed and mostly manufactured in the Isle of Man, the second in a suite of four unique timepieces that tell the time through a series of concentric circles of light. The outer circle shows the seconds, the middle circle the minutes and the inner circle the hours.

Dr Taylor said, “Following residencies in Edinburgh and Cambridge, the Midsummer Chronophage has returned to the island so that it may be seen and enjoyed by the Manx public.. I’m grateful to Oliver Cheshire, Douglas Town Centre Manager and the Mayor of Douglas Jon Joughin, for finding such a wonderful location for the clock to be displayed until Midsummer Day in June 2021.”

James Thompson, owner of 1886 bar and restaurant said: I’m thrilled to have such a stunning work of art on display at the bar and restaurant.'

The other Chronophage timepieces include the Corpus Chronophage, which is displayed on the exterior of Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, from where Dr. Taylor graduated in Natural Sciences in 1959 , the Dragon Chronophage and one secret Chronophage commissioned by an American art collector in 2011.