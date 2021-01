Douglas Borough Council has set the rate levy for the 2021-22 financial year at 451p.





The rate represents an increase of 1.6 per cent over the previous year's figure.



The announcement was made by the Leader of the Council, Councillor David Christian MBE JP at a special Council meeting held on Thursday January 28, 2021 when he delivered his review and presentation of the budget.



The review and presentation of the budget can be downloaded here: Budget Press Release 2021