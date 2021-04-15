Before Council business began for the Council meeting held virtually on Wednesday April 14, His Worship offered a tribute to His Late Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh.

He said: We are all saddened by the tragic news of the death of HRH Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh. With no Chaplin today I would just like to say a few words.

A lot has been said already about the Duke of Edinburgh - the longest-ever serving Queen’s Consort - and his life-long service to the Queen and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

'We must also remember that the Duke was not always the Queen’s Consort.

'Before he began his Royal duties almost 70 years ago the Duke had a very distinguished and successful Naval career.

'During World War Two he sailed with the Atlantic convoys, supported the Sicily invasion then served in the Far East where he witnessed first-hand the devastation caused by Japan’s Kamikaze pilots - including on his own ship - and finally he witnessed the Japanese surrender in Tokyo.

'With this came all of the horrific aftermath and the liberation of the Japanese prisoners of war camps.

'All this at the mere age of 25.

'No young man should had ever have to witnesses any of these events…but he did.

And, like Sir Captain Tom Moore and our very own Hector Duff OBE, we owe this generation of people a great deal.

A debt that can never be repaid.

'Our thoughts and prayers go out to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and all of her family at this very sad time.

'So please may I ask you to stand and join me in a minute’s silence for HRH Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh.