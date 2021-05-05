You are here:Home > News > Council News > Mayor's ball raises £4,500

Mayor's ball raises £4,500

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 11:14

On Saturday May 1, the Mayor and Mayoress hosted the annual mayor's gala ball. Held at the Empress Hotel, the event raised £4,500 for the Mayoress's charity appeal which will benefit Housing Matters and Heroes on the Water.

 

