The 2021 Tower Insurance Tower of Refuge walk will take place on Friday, May 28.

Organised by Douglas Town Centre Management and sponsored once again by Tower Insurance, the walk is in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘This year the Tower of Refuge walk falls on the Spring bank holiday weekend, so is the ideal opportunity to support the event by walking out to this famous landmark and raise funds for the RNLI.

‘In 2020 we had to cancel the walk because of Covid, so we’re anticipating even greater interest this year. In celebration that the walk will hopefully be going ahead this year – and in a nod to current travel restrictions – there’s a “Hawaiian getaway to a Covid-free destination” theme to the walk, so it’ll be a great excuse for some truly tropical-looking shirts to wear with the wellies.

‘As always, we’re very grateful to Tower Insurance for continuing to support this perennially popular community event which attracts people in their thousands to Douglas. A huge vote of thanks is also due to the Douglas Coastguard team; without them we simply wouldn’t be able to hold the event.

‘We hope the weather will be fine but I’d urge everyone taking part to wrap up warm as it’s always colder out there than you’d expect and, of course, walkers need to wear suitable footwear, which means despite this year’s theme, no havaianas.’

Tower Insurance managing director Emmet McQuillan said: ‘This will be our ninth year of sponsorship of this perennially popular community event. Regrettably the walk had to be cancelled in 2020 because of Covid, so I’m sure this year’s event will be all the more eagerly anticipated. Not only is the Tower of Refuge escorted walk an opportunity to visit this world-famous landmark in safety, it also attracts huge crowds to Douglas, so has the power to benefit local businesses at a time of difficult trading conditions. All of us at Tower Insurance are looking forward to wearing our brightest shirts in keeping with the Hawaiian theme and supporting the tireless work of the RNLI.’

The Tower Insurance Tower of Refuge escorted walk is open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Suitable clothing and footwear must be worn and instructions from the coastguards and stewards followed at all times.

Subject to weather and tidal conditions the walk will start around 6.30pm. Access to the beach will be via either the steps at the Bottleneck car park or any steps north of Broadway.

For more details visit Douglas Town Centre Management’s Facebook page or website,or contact Oliver Cheshire, 696304.