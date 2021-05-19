The search is on to find the Douglas Customer Service Champion 2021.

Voting is now open in Douglas Town Centre Management’s challenge to find the person who provides the best customer service in Douglas town centre.

Douglas town centre manager Oliver Cheshire, back row centre, with, front row, Carolyn Black, Jordyn Dunning, Jane Barton, Leanne Costa and Helena Baldi. Back row, Ali Croft, Pamela Campbell, Poppy Fearon and Martha Teare

To vote for your favourite, visit Douglas Town Centre Management’s Facebook page to view the line-up of nine people who go above and beyond when providing customer service, then like the photo of the person you believe to be most deserving of the title Douglas Customer Service Champion 2021.

The one with the most likes when the competition closes on Wednesday, May 26 at 10am will take the title Douglas Customer Service Champion 2021 and a trophy. The winner, runner-up and third placed will also receive £100, £50 and £25 respectively in the form of vouchers to be redeemed at a town centre retail outlet of their choice.

Each of the nominees have explained what customer service means to them.

Pamela Campbell – TK Maxx

‘Customer service for me is greeting the customer with a warm smile and making their shopping experience a great one from the moment they enter the store until they leave.’

Ali Croft - Crossroads

‘Treating the people who come into our shop as more than just customers, but as part of our Crossroads Community, who have continued to support our charity so amazingly throughout the last year.’

Helena Baldi – Marks & Spencer

‘A good customer assistant for me means not just showing up at the store and finishing my day of work, but it is to welcome my clients with a big smile, making them feel comfortable, answering their questions and fully understanding their preference. The key is to be yourself and be passionate about your work.’

Leanne Costa - Clarks

‘I believe it’s ensuring that your customer not only gets what they’re looking for, but they also get a lasting experience that they can remember. This way, they are more than happy to return again.’

Jane Barton - Next

Customer service is paramount to me as I love to help others. I always treat our lovely customers at Next with respect, whether it is a sale, return, order or an enquiry. I will always try my best to go above and beyond to ensure our customers have a great shopping experience and leave the store happy.’

Poppy Fearon – New Look

‘To me good customer service is giving each customer a positive, upbeat and seamless journey from the moment they enter the store right until they leave. This creates a level of customer satisfaction that is almost guaranteed to bring customers back time and time again.’

Martha Teare – Monsoon

‘Service with a smile and always use “the Three Ps”. Professionalism, Patience and People first.’

Jordyn Dunning – JD Sports

‘Great customer service to me is about making sure that every customer who walks through the door is greeted with a smile and treated with respect and whether we have the item they need or not, they leave the shop feeling like they were listened to and would be happy to return to us in the future.’

Carolyn Black - Boots

‘Customer service is at the heart of everything we do. Without amazing customer service we wouldn’t be in the high street. I strive to deliver the best customer service and want them to leave with a smile on their face. I will always go the extra mile to ensure our customers keep coming back.’

Douglas town centre manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘The competition’s been running for five years now. It’s a great way to recognise outstanding customer service, which is especially important this year to ensure consumers return to bricks and mortar shopping and support Douglas retailers who are still having to cope with exceptionally difficult trading conditions. “Add to basket” can never deliver an engaging face-to-face shopping experience and is no substitute for someone behind the counter who’s really passionate about giving consistently good customer service. That’s what makes customers return time and time again…and it’s what makes Douglas the great shopping destination it is.’

To vote for your Douglas Customer Service Champion 2021 visit Douglas Town Centre Management on Facebook.

Competition closes Wednesday May 26 at 10am. Votes cast later will not be counted.