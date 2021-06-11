On Tuesday June 8 His Worship welcomed 'new neighbours', Chancery Advisors Limited, to Douglas with a short reception in the Mayor's parlour.

The new firm of independent financial advisers has opened in a suite of offices in Exhange House, Athol Street.

His Worship thanked the firm's managing director Rob O'Connor and director Chris Connor for investing in the town and was interested to learn of their future plans for the business. His Worship also took the opportunity to give his guests a tour of the Council Chamber and tell them something of the history of the Council which, earlier this year, celebrated its 125th anniversary.

The Mayor and Mayoress are pictured with Chris Connor, left and Rob O'Connor.