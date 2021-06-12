The 2020-21 Mayoress's charity appeal has raised £13,000, bringing the total raised by the Mayoress and her charity appeal over the years in which Mrs Angela Joughin has served as Mayoress of Douglas to more than £50,000.

Cheques for £6,500 were presented to Heroes on the Water Isle of Man and Housing Matters at Douglas town hall on Friday June 11. The Mayoress thanked her fundraising committee for their tireless efforts and the the people of the Isle of Man for their generosity and support during a particularly challenging year for charitable giving.

Housing Matters' chairman Bill Mummery receives the charity's cheque from the Mayor and Mayoress, joined by manager Julie Marshall and director Chris Barr

The occasion also provided an opportunity to present a cheque for £190 to the Friends of Chernobyl's Children.

For the 2018-2019 municipal year the Mayor and Mayoress had selected for the charity appeal: SSAFA Isle of Man in commemoration of the centenary of the end of World War One; the Rotary Club of Douglas,and Special Olympics Isle of Man. Heroes on the Water Isle of Man and Housing Matters were selected for 2019-2020 as well as for the current mayoral year, which will draw to a close in August 2021.