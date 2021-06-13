The Leader of Douglas Borough Council, Councillor David Christian MBE JP has hailed the ‘wisdom and expertise’ of Councillor Ritchie McNicholl (pictured) who has declared his intention not to seek re-election to the Council in the forthcoming local authority elections on July 22, after serving the Borough for 28 years.

Councillor Christian made his comments at the public meeting of the Council held on Wednesday June 9. He went on to thank Councillor McNicholl for his long service, referring to him as a colleague ‘you can always turn to for support’ and a Councillor who had long enjoyed the respect of those he represented in Murray’s Ward. In closing, Councillor Christian said that as a four-time Mayor of Douglas Councillor McNicholl had an encyclopaedic knowledge of the history of Douglas Borough Council and he wished him ‘all the best for the future’.

His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP, endorsed Councillor Christian’s sentiments, adding: ‘Councillor McNicholl is a one off and will be missed by the Council and, because without realising it, he has become a friend and a mentor.

'Our appreciation will be recorded.’