Dr Gourashyam Singh Khuraijam, better known as Dr Sam has presented His Worship with a copy of his life story, ’The Promise and Unexpected Encounters’ which charts a life spent dedicated to the health and wellbeing of the people of the Isle of Man, working as a consultant physician, specialising in geriatric care at Noble’s Hospital.

Dr Sam with his wife Mena presents his life story to His Worship

Born in Imphal, on the border of Burma, Dr Sam arrived in the Isle of Man in 1977 and retired in 2010. He is married to Mena, remains president of the Manx Stroke Association and has served as president of the Burma Star Association.