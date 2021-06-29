On Thursday June 24 the Mayor and Mayoress hosted a reception for members of Douglas Choral Union and Groudle Glen Railway. Both organisations, as well as Douglas Borough Council, are celebrating their 125th anniversaries during 2021.
On Thursday June 24 the Mayor and Mayoress hosted a reception for members of Douglas Choral Union and Groudle Glen Railway. Both organisations, as well as Douglas Borough Council, are celebrating their 125th anniversaries during 2021.
Double cause for celebration as two organisations celebrate 125th anniversaries
Steam Packet's sponsorship recognised
Archdeacon retires as Mayor's chaplain
Health professional and author Dr Sam welcomed to Town Hall
Council leader hails retiring Member for his 'wisdom and expertise'
Charity appeal raises £13,000
Help to deliver for Douglas: Stand for election to Douglas Borough Council
Mayor welcomes 'new neighbours' to Douglas
D Day 77th anniversary commemorated
Noble's Park fun day sponsored by Isle of Man Steam Packet Company to take place Saturday August 7
Employees' long service recognised
Mayor welcomes Dr John Taylor to the Town Hall
The butt stops here: Council's poster competition aims to combat 'toxic' tobacco blight
Cheers! Mayor welcomes Licensed Victuallers Association members to Town Hall
Search is on for Douglas Customer Service Champion 2021
Mayor hosts 125th anniversary dinner
Mayor opens new Asian food store
Tower of Refuge walk to take place on May 28
Mayor's ball raises £4,500
Mayor pays tribute to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh