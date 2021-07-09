The Henry Bloom Noble Library is promising a wild, adventure-filled time this summer for young readers when it launches the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge, ‘Wild World Heroes’, on Saturday, July 10.

Organised by The Reading Agency and in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this year’s nature-themed Summer Reading Challenge will alert children to the fragility of the environment and inspire them to discover how they can help to save the planet.

Once they are signed up to the challenge, the ‘Wild World Heroes’ receive a collector poster and bag. To complete the challenge, children must read six library books of their choice during the school summer holidays. Along the way they collect special stickers and incentives and children who complete the challenge will be presented with a certificate and medal.

Every Wednesday morning from 10 to 11am throughout the summer the library team will be running an environment-themed workshop - a number in collaboration with the Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch and the Manx Wildlife Trust - while the challenge website – wildworldheroes.org.uk – hosts digital rewards, author videos, games and more.

In addition, on Fridays from 10.30am in Noble’s Park Tot Lot, the library team will be hosting weekly ‘Wild World Stories’ sessions.

Borough Librarian Jan Macartney said: ‘All of us are thrilled that we’re able to host this year’s Summer Reading Challenge back “home” in the library where we’re looking forward to holding our legendary summertime Wednesday activity and workshop sessions.

‘We’re also delighted to be working with event supporter Lloyds Bank, who has kindly agreed to fund prizes for the challenge, quiz and book reviews.The Summer Reading Challenge has always been about encouraging children to discover the amazing world of books and develop their literacy skills. But this year, with children’s education having been unavoidably paused and disrupted, we believe the Summer Reading Challenge has an even more vital part to play in their learning. All of us can’t wait to go a little “wild” and help young readers to find out what they can do to protect their planet.’

Lloyds Bank International Islands Director Alasdair Gardner said: ‘We are delighted to support the Henry Bloom Noble Library with this fantastic Summer Reading Challenge for children. There are so many exciting books to discover and with the added focus on environmental awareness this initiative is well placed to support our children’s education. Our colleagues are looking forward to supporting some of the Wednesday workshops and perhaps awarding some of the medals and prizes too. We hope that children who get involved enjoy the books they choose, have fun learning and perhaps the initiative may start some on their future journey through literature.’

Jo Overty, UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Project Officer, said: ‘The Isle of Man is a Biosphere – which means it’s special and it’s important that we all care about and look after it. And how we live impacts on the rest of the planet, too. It’s great that a new generation of Wild World Heroes will have a fun summer finding out about these issues through reading and activities, supported by our Biosphere Partner Douglas Borough Council.’

Regeneration and Community Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts said: ‘Jan and her team do a fantastic job inspiring children with all kinds of imaginative and creative activities throughout the summer. With the easing of Covid restrictions I am delighted that the library has been able to return to its rightful role at the heart of the Douglas community, and the Summer Reading Challenge is a crucial component in that role.’

Registration for the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge opens at the Henry Bloom Noble Library, Duke Street, Douglas on Saturday July 10 at 9am.

To find out more about the Henry Bloom Noble Library find HBNLibrary on Facebook.