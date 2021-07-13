Douglas is set to be decked out with new deckchairs – including two oversized versions – thanks to an initiative from Douglas Borough Council in partnership with Tevir Group and the Department for Enterprise.

Tevir Group has funded 50 per cent of the purchase price of the chairs, while a grant from the Department for Enterprise has met the remaining cost.

Douglas town centre management’s Chris Pycroft, back row second left and Oliver Cheshire, extreme right, with Tevir Group’s Steven Malone , back row, James Lace, Jess Edmonds, Charlotte Sexton and Ciaran Doherty

Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘We’re very grateful to Tevir Group and to the Department for Enterprise for their support.

‘We’re particularly pleased to have had another opportunity to partner with Tevir Group, following their support of numerous events when they kindly made their Villiers Square site available to us, including last year’s SuperManx town fair, Hop-tu-Naa, the Christmas Lights Greatest Show, Christmas Live and the Christmas market.

‘We see there being all kinds of opportunities to use the deck chairs – 60 in total – for so many different outdoor events we’re planning to hold and we’re looking forward to working with Tevir Group again for our Christmas events. It is great to have the support of a company which shares our commitment to make Douglas town centre a vibrant and attractive place to be all year round.

‘And of course, once the Promenade work is completed, there’ll be even greater scope for using the deckchairs and creating a bit of “traditional with a twist” seaside atmosphere. In short, this is a great example of the private and public sector coming together to the benefit of the local community.’

Tevir Group’s Managing Director, Ciaran Doherty said: ‘Tevir are delighted to support this initiative and to be working in partnership again with Douglas Borough Council. We have been grateful for the Council’s support over the past two years with the investments we have made into rejuvenating landmark properties within Douglas.’