Douglas Borough Council has added nine new features to the Splash Zone in Noble’s Park.

The Mayor and Mayoress with Councillors Helen Callow and Stephen Pitts and five Splash Zone fans

The additional attractions represent an investment by the Council of just over £49,000, swelling the total number of interactive features to 23.

Regeneration and Community Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts said: ‘These waterplay features are not only great fun but are also designed to encourage children’s cognitive, social and emotional development.

‘From the day we opened the Splash Zone in May 2018 it became an instant crowd-pleasing hit. Providing these nine new features in the award-winning Noble’s Park reflects the Council’s unwavering commitment to investing in the community and delivering on our Corporate Plan mission to position Douglas as a desirable place to live, work and visit.’

Subject to weather conditions the Splash Zone is open daily throughout the summer between 10am and 7pm.