Council Leader Councillor David Christian MBE JP has applauded Mark Cavendish on his outstanding achievements in this year’s Tour de France.

Manx-born sprinter Mark Cavendish took four stages and secured his second green jersey after returning to the race for the first time since 2018.

Councillor Christian said: ‘Mark Cavendish has achieved a truly remarkable comeback this year that will go down in sporting history. After a couple of difficult years, he’s had an incredibly successful three weeks in Paris competing in the Tour, capped off by winning his second green jersey.

‘To all of us in the Isle of Man, though, Mark’s far more than a world-class sportsman. He’s enormously proud of his Manx roots and is a magnificent ambassador for the Isle of Man. It was for those reasons that the Council chose to confer upon him the Honorary Freedom of the Borough of Douglas.

‘On behalf of the Council – and as one Freeman of the Borough to another – I congratulate Mark Cavendish on his well-deserved triumph and wish him every success for the future.

‘And, on a personal note, having decided not to stand in the forthcoming local election, I am proud that one my final duties as Leader of the Council has been to recognise the latest sporting achievement of this remarkable Manxman, undoubtedly the best sprinter in the history of the Tour de France.’