The 2021 Summerland Fire Disaster memorial service will be held on Monday August 2 at 7pm, organiser Douglas Borough Council has confirmed.

Members of the public are invited to attend the service, which will take place in the Kaye Memorial Garden, Queen’s Promenade where, in 2013, the 40th anniversary of the disaster, the Council erected a memorial to those who perished on August 2, 1973 when the Summerland leisure complex was destroyed by fire.

His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP, will preside at the service. The Chaplain to the Bishop of Sodor and Man, The Revd Dr Michael Brydon, will offer prayers, after which a minute’s silence will be held.

His Worship will then deliver a short speech in which he will pay tribute to those who died and those who have forever been touched by the tragedy that claimed 50 lives.

The service will conclude with His Worship laying a wreath on behalf of the Council at the foot of the memorial.

The occasion will also provide an opportunity for Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Douglas, Mr David Christian MBE JP, to read a message from Mrs Ruth McQuillan-Wilson, one of the survivors of the fire, and to lay flowers on her behalf.