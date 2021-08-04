You are here:Home > News > Council News > Council Leader, Chairs and Memberships of Standing Committees elected for 2021-23 Municipal Term

Council Leader, Chairs and Memberships of Standing Committees elected for 2021-23 Municipal Term

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 15:41

At a Special Meeting of the Council of the Borough of Douglas which took place on Wednesday, 4th August, 2021 the Leader of the Council, Chairs and Memberships of Standing Committees of the Council for the 2021-2023 municipal term were elected as follows:

 

 

Leader of the Council and Chair of the Executive Committee: Councillor Mrs C.L. Wells.

 

Executive Committee

 

Councillor Mrs C.L. Wells (Chair); Mr Councillor S.R. Pitts, Mr Councillor I.J.G. Clague, Mr Councillor F. Horning, Councillor Ms J. Thommeny.

 

Housing and Property Committee

 

Councillor Ms J. Thommeny (Chair), Mr Councillor J.E. Skinner, Mr Councillor S.R. Crellin, Mr Councillor P.J. Washington.

 

Regeneration and Community Committee

 

Mr Councillor S.R. Pitts (Chair), Councillor Miss N.A. Byron, Mr Councillor  A.J. Bentley, Mr Councillor F. Schuengel.

 

Environmental Services Committee

 

Mr Councillor F. Horning (Chair), Councillor Miss N.A. Byron, Mr Councillor J.E. Skinner, Mr Councillor D.R. Watson.

 

Pensions Committee

 

Mr Councillor J.E. Skinner (Chair), Mr Councillor F. Horning, Mr Councillor S.R. Crellin, Councillor Ms J. Thommeny, Mr A. Thomas (Independent Member).

 

Representatives on Outside Bodies

 

Eastern District Civic Amenity Site Joint Committee

 

Councillor Miss N.A. Byron

 

Douglas Town Band Committee

 

Mr Councillor P.J. Washington, one vacancy

 

Isle of Man Municipal Association

 

Mr Councillor F. Schuengel, Mr Councillor P.J. Washington

 

Vice-Chairs of all Committees will be decided at their first meetings.

 

 

Published in Council News
back to top