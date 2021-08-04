At a Special Meeting of the Council of the Borough of Douglas which took place on Wednesday, 4th August, 2021 the Leader of the Council, Chairs and Memberships of Standing Committees of the Council for the 2021-2023 municipal term were elected as follows:

Leader of the Council and Chair of the Executive Committee: Councillor Mrs C.L. Wells.

Executive Committee

Councillor Mrs C.L. Wells (Chair); Mr Councillor S.R. Pitts, Mr Councillor I.J.G. Clague, Mr Councillor F. Horning, Councillor Ms J. Thommeny.

Housing and Property Committee

Councillor Ms J. Thommeny (Chair), Mr Councillor J.E. Skinner, Mr Councillor S.R. Crellin, Mr Councillor P.J. Washington.

Regeneration and Community Committee

Mr Councillor S.R. Pitts (Chair), Councillor Miss N.A. Byron, Mr Councillor A.J. Bentley, Mr Councillor F. Schuengel.

Environmental Services Committee

Mr Councillor F. Horning (Chair), Councillor Miss N.A. Byron, Mr Councillor J.E. Skinner, Mr Councillor D.R. Watson.

Pensions Committee

Mr Councillor J.E. Skinner (Chair), Mr Councillor F. Horning, Mr Councillor S.R. Crellin, Councillor Ms J. Thommeny, Mr A. Thomas (Independent Member).

Representatives on Outside Bodies

Eastern District Civic Amenity Site Joint Committee

Councillor Miss N.A. Byron

Douglas Town Band Committee

Mr Councillor P.J. Washington, one vacancy

Isle of Man Municipal Association

Mr Councillor F. Schuengel, Mr Councillor P.J. Washington

Vice-Chairs of all Committees will be decided at their first meetings.