At a Special Meeting of the Council of the Borough of Douglas which took place on Wednesday, 4th August, 2021 the Leader of the Council, Chairs and Memberships of Standing Committees of the Council for the 2021-2023 municipal term were elected as follows:
Leader of the Council and Chair of the Executive Committee: Councillor Mrs C.L. Wells.
Executive Committee
Councillor Mrs C.L. Wells (Chair); Mr Councillor S.R. Pitts, Mr Councillor I.J.G. Clague, Mr Councillor F. Horning, Councillor Ms J. Thommeny.
Housing and Property Committee
Councillor Ms J. Thommeny (Chair), Mr Councillor J.E. Skinner, Mr Councillor S.R. Crellin, Mr Councillor P.J. Washington.
Regeneration and Community Committee
Mr Councillor S.R. Pitts (Chair), Councillor Miss N.A. Byron, Mr Councillor A.J. Bentley, Mr Councillor F. Schuengel.
Environmental Services Committee
Mr Councillor F. Horning (Chair), Councillor Miss N.A. Byron, Mr Councillor J.E. Skinner, Mr Councillor D.R. Watson.
Pensions Committee
Mr Councillor J.E. Skinner (Chair), Mr Councillor F. Horning, Mr Councillor S.R. Crellin, Councillor Ms J. Thommeny, Mr A. Thomas (Independent Member).
Representatives on Outside Bodies
Eastern District Civic Amenity Site Joint Committee
Councillor Miss N.A. Byron
Douglas Town Band Committee
Mr Councillor P.J. Washington, one vacancy
Isle of Man Municipal Association
Mr Councillor F. Schuengel, Mr Councillor P.J. Washington
Vice-Chairs of all Committees will be decided at their first meetings.