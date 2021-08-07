The 2021 Summerland fire disaster memorial service was held on Monday August 2.

Members of the public joined Councillors in the Kaye Memorial Garden for the service, presided over by His Worship the Mayor, with prayers led by the Revd Dr Michael Brydon, chaplain to the Bishop of Sodor and Man.

In a short speech ahead of a minute's silence, His Worship spoke of how the disaster 'still haunts many who wre involved in any way' before laying a wreath on behalf of the Council.

The occasion also saw Mr David Christian, MBE JP read a message from Mrs Ruth McQuillan-Wilson, one of the survivors of the fire, before laying a floral tribute at the foot of the memorial.