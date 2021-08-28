The annual Borough of Douglas Civic Sunday parade and church service will take place on Sunday, 12th September, 2021.

The parade will form at Douglas Town Hall in John Street and, at 10.15am, will be led by the Douglas Town Band via Prospect Hill, Athol Street and Upper Church Street to St George’s Church where the service will commence at 10.30am, conducted by the Mayor’s Chaplain, the Rev’d Dr Michael Brydon, who will also offer prayers.

On behalf of Douglas Borough Council, the Mayor of Douglas, Freeman Mrs R. Chatel JP, invites representatives of other local authorities, government departments, ex-Service and charitable organisations, along with ratepayers and members of the public to take part in the event, assembling for the parade at 10.00am. Those not wishing to take part in the parade are welcome to proceed directly to the church before 10.20am.

Motorists are advised that the parade route will be closed to traffic between 9.50 and 10.30am.

For further information call 696300.