Hear from the candidates at public meetings



The Isle of Man Government is organising and funding a new system of public meetings ahead of this year’s House of Keys General Election. The intention is to ensure that all electors have an opportunity to find out more about their candidates and what they stand for before going to the polls on Thursday 23 September. Each of the Island’s Parishes, plus the four Douglas constituencies and the towns of Castletown, Peel and Ramsey will host a pre-election meeting. The meetings will take place from 7pm to 9pm, with doors opening at 6:30pm and seats allocated on a first-come first-served basis. The chairperson will invite questions from the audience and moderate the debate among the candidates.





Douglas Central: Tuesday 14 September - St Ninian’s High School

Douglas East: Tuesday 14 September - Manx Museum Lecture Theatre

Douglas North: Thursday 16 September - Willaston Primary School