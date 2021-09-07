The Isle of Man Government is organising and funding a new system of public meetings ahead of this year’s House of Keys General Election. The intention is to ensure that all electors have an opportunity to find out more about their candidates and what they stand for before going to the polls on Thursday 23 September. Each of the Island’s Parishes, plus the four Douglas constituencies and the towns of Castletown, Peel and Ramsey will host a pre-election meeting. The meetings will take place from 7pm to 9pm, with doors opening at 6:30pm and seats allocated on a first-come first-served basis. The chairperson will invite questions from the audience and moderate the debate among the candidates.
2021 General Election - Public Meetings
- font size decrease font size increase font size
The Isle of Man Government is organising and funding a new system of public meetings ahead of this year’s House of Keys General Election. The intention is to ensure that all electors have an opportunity to find out more about their candidates and what they stand for before going to the polls on Thursday 23 September. Each of the Island’s Parishes, plus the four Douglas constituencies and the towns of Castletown, Peel and Ramsey will host a pre-election meeting. The meetings will take place from 7pm to 9pm, with doors opening at 6:30pm and seats allocated on a first-come first-served basis. The chairperson will invite questions from the audience and moderate the debate among the candidates.
-
07-09-2021
2021 General Election - Public Meetings
-
28-08-2021
Douglas Civic Sunday service and parade to be held on September 12
-
14-08-2021
Mrs Raina Chatel elected to serve as Mayor of Douglas for 2021-22
-
11-08-2021
Reception for former Leader of the Council
-
09-08-2021
Crowds flock to Noble's Park Fun Day
-
09-08-2021
Council strongly recommends public wear masks when attending Council sites
-
07-08-2021
Summerland Fire Disaster memorial service held
-
04-08-2021
Council Leader, Chairs and Memberships of Standing Committees elected for 2021-23 Municipal Term
-
24-07-2021
Summerland Fire Disaster memorial service to be held Monday, August 2
-
20-07-2021
Council Leader praises Tour success of fellow Freeman of the Borough 'comeback Cavendish'
-
19-07-2021
End-of-term dinner
-
17-07-2021
Employees' long service recognised
-
13-07-2021
Council adds second 'wave' of Splash Zone features
-
13-07-2021
Take a seat: New deckchairs for Douglas
-
09-07-2021
HBNL promises a 'wild' time this summer
-
09-07-2021
Statues honouring the Bee Gees unveiled
-
29-06-2021
Double cause for celebration as two organisations celebrate 125th anniversaries
-
19-06-2021
Steam Packet's sponsorship recognised
-
16-06-2021
Archdeacon retires as Mayor's chaplain
-
15-06-2021
Health professional and author Dr Sam welcomed to Town Hall