Douglas Town Centre Management is inviting applications from charities wishing to hold street collections and flag days in Douglas town centre in 2022.

Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘Charitable organisations are having to manage the impact of the pandemic on their budgets at the same as working hard to deliver their services. Now more than ever charities need the support and customary generosity of the people of the Isle of Man. Town centre street collections are central to that; they lend visibility to local good causes and help to promote their transformational work.’

Under the Borough of Douglas General Byelaws 1991, 28 applications will be considered in any one year (not including emergency two-day street collections following a disaster appeal).

Douglas Borough Council will also consider applications for licences in non-town centre areas of Douglas on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and application forms search ‘Licensing’ at dtcm.im or click here.

The deadline for applications for 2022 is Thursday November 4, 2021.

