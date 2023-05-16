Mayor of Douglas City Council, Councillor Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare, has confirmed she will be supporting three local charities over the next 12 months.



The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the Isle of Man Parrot Sanctuary and Isle of Man Live at Home Scheme will all benefit from the 2023-24 fundraising appeal.



The newly elected Mayor launched the Mayoral Charity Appeal at a reception in the Council Chamber.



Welcoming representatives of the three charities, Councillor Mrs Byron-Teare said there was a long history of fundraising and charitable works attached to the Mayoralty.



In a brief outline of the three chosen charities, she explained how the RNLI is a completely self-funded organisation that relies solely on public donations. Originally founded in Douglas 199 years ago by Sir William Hillary, the city is home to the first ever RNLI station to be established in the UK and provides a range of essential lifeline services to Isle of Man residents and visitors.



The Mayor was also joined by Julian Chandenier and Sandy Casey of the Isle of Man Parrot Sanctuary.



The couple, who have been rescuing and rehabilitating parrots since 2007, established the sanctuary in 2019, which provides a forever home for abandoned parrots. Councillor Mrs Byron-Teare highlighted that many parrots can live to 80 years old, often outliving their owners, which can result in behavioural issues as a result of grief. The lesser-known charity has been selected as part of the drive to help build public awareness of its services.



The third organisation to be chosen is the Isle of Man Live at Home Scheme. Councillor Mrs Byron-Teare confirmed the charity, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has been chosen for the work it carries out across the Island’s elderly community.



The Mayor praised its befriending scheme, which offers a range of services including telephone calls, group gatherings, clubs and day trips for over 50s who wish to remain living at home, but greatly benefit from additional social interaction.



For those interested in finding out more about the charity appeal, please visit the Mayor of Douglas Facebook page where links to the charities can be found along with details of fundraising activities over the coming 12 months.