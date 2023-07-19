If you’re a foodie, want to meet a superhero, fancy playing video games, are keen to design your own chocolate creation or simply wish to embark on a lunchtime workout in the open air, then a summer of fun in the capital is just for you.



For they are just some of the events taking place over the next six weeks to mark ‘Summer in the City 2023’ – an initiative organised by Douglas City Centre Management.



It bursts into life this Saturday (July 22) with a Foodies Market on North Quay from 10am-3pm and a chocolate making workshop in the Strand Shopping Centre from 11am-3pm.



That heralds the start of six weeks’ worth of events which also include a sea dip, ghost walks, crazy golf sessions, the annual Tower of Refuge Walk, a knitting class, a bee friendly day and a chance to become the Karaoke King or Queen of Strand Street during the August bank holiday weekend.



Designed to bring some extra colour and fun to city centre life, all activities are free.to take part in and, in late August, there will also be the chance to win vouchers to use in a city centre business of your choice.



Douglas City Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘There was a super reaction to the ‘Summer in the City’ campaign last year so we decided to repeat it this year, bringing together a series of favourites from 2022, as well as some new activities.



‘Whether making your very own delicious chocolate lolly and enjoying your handy work to participating in a lunchtime workout in Villiers Square or singing your heart out in the street, there really is something for all ages and I hope as many people as possible take advantage of the family-friendly fun on offer in the heart of Douglas this summer.’



To find out more information about what is taking place up until September 2, visit the Douglas City Centre Management Facebook page.