Civic Sunday will be marked in the Island’s capital City later this month.



Douglas City Council is to hold its annual celebration on Sunday, 24th September, led by the Mayor, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, JP.



Representatives of other local authorities, Government departments, ex-Service and charitable organisations, and members of the public are invited to take part in the event.



Following a parade from the City Hall in Ridgeway Street, led by Douglas Town Band, the Civic Service will begin at 11.00am at St Mary’s of the Isle Church, conducted by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Monsignor John Devine, OBE.



Members of the public wishing to attend are asked to be at the Church no later than 10.50am.



The Mayor has selected three local causes for her 2023-24 charity appeal: the RNLI, the Live at Home scheme, and the Isle of Man Parrot Sanctuary.



The Mayor’s theme for her term is community and charity.



After the event, she will invite winners and runners-up in the Young Hero and Community Champion awards to the City Hall for a presentation to celebrate their dedication to the community.