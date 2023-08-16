One of the Island’s most popular events for locals and visitors alike is returning next month.



The annual Tower of Refuge Walk will once again go ahead, this time on Friday, 1st September, and once again sponsored by Tower Insurance.



Since first being held in 2012, thousands of people have taken part in the guided walk to the landmark tower in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).



Built on Conister Rock in Douglas in 1832, the construction of the Tower was the idea of Sir William Hillary, founder of the RNLI and a one-time member of the Douglas lifeboat crew.



Designed as a shelter for the crews of vessels which were wrecked on the nearby reef, the Tower in Douglas Bay can only be reached on foot during certain tidal conditions.



Douglas City Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘We are delighted to announce the return of the Tower of Refuge Walk. It is such a popular community event with both locals and holidaymakers and has attracted many thousands over the last decade.



‘A lack of large spring tides during the lighter nights prevented it from happening in 2022 so it’s great to be back, in partnership with Isle of Man Coastguard and, once more, the sponsorship of Tower Insurance for which we are extremely grateful.



‘A big thank you to both organisations and, while we hope the weather is fine, urge everyone taking part to wrap up warm as it’s always cooler out there than you’d expect.’



The event will start at around 6.15pm on September 1 and children must be accompanied by an adult.



Tower Insurance managing director Emmet McQuillan added: ‘This will actually mark a decade of Tower Insurance sponsoring the walk.



‘It is always eagerly anticipated and the fact that, other than last year and in 2020 due to Covid, huge crowds have flocked to Douglas, shows how enjoyable it is for many. We look forward to seeing as many people as possible and supporting the tireless work of the RNLI.’



Suitable clothing and footwear must be worn and instructions from the coastguards and stewards followed at all times.



Access to the beach will be via either the steps at the Bottleneck car park or any steps north of Broadway.